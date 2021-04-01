PUBLIC ALERT: Residents in northeastern Nacogdoches must boil their water

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The city of Nacogdoches on Thursday afternoon issued a boil water notice for those in the northeastern part of the city.

Residents in an area from University Drive to the east and from Austin Street to the north should boil their water, said an announcement from the city.

There was a line break that caused loss of water pressure.

To ensure harmful bacteria and other microbes are killed, residents should boil water for two minutes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers the announcement said.

Those with questions can call 936-564-5046.

