NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Early voting begins on Feb. 14 for the Texas primary election, and election administrators say there has been some confusion over mail-in ballot applications after law changes.

More than 300 hundred residents in Nacogdoches County have already registered, however about 10% of them are getting a letter of rejection in the mail.

This is because two new sections have been added to the application that most people aren’t used to filling out.

“We’ve got a place now where people have to put either their drivers license number or the last 4 of their social,” said Todd Stallings, the Election Administrator for Nacogdoches County.

This is just another way for official to further verify a person’s identity.

If you did miss an important piece of information, there are a few ways that you can go about correcting it. You can contact your local election offices to ask for guidance. In Nacogdoches, they will send you a form that allows you to make those corrections without ever leaving home. Their offices are also open to answer any questions you may have.

Early voting starts soon, and election officials are making sure every resident has checked every box so they can cast their vote successfully.