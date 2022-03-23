NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The City of Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant has been overwhelmed and the capacity of the collection system is at its maximum due to the heavy rains and storm that passed through on Tuesday, officials say.

This resulted in an overflow of 100,000 gallons of rainwater and sewage at a manhole near the plant into Lanana Creek, according to a release.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified as well as all other required parties. City officials say that the environmental threat is minimal and the overflow was 95% water.

Heavy rains caused flooding conditions on all waterways throughout the system and the Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced the same problem. Officials say that the system is rated for less than 13 million gallons per day and they experienced flows in excess of 16.2 million per day.

The plant received maximum inflows of wastewater combined with storm water. The plant went into “emergency bypass mode” to prevent flooding that would severely damage equipment and productivity, but it is now operating at normal capacity.