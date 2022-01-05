Nacogdoches will be shutting down Main St. to reconstruct fatal accident

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police will be shutting down a portion of Main Street on Thursday morning, according to a release from Public Information Officer Brett Ayres.

The department will be conducting an “accident reconstruction” into the fatal pedestrian crash from New Year’s Eve.

Main Street will be closed between Lamar Street and Hasley Street. The closure will be between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect delays and take an alternate route to work or school, if possible.

29-year-old Bobby Brown Jr. was killed in the 2100 block just after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The crash has still been under investigation.