Nacogdoches woman killed and 2 children hospitalized after two vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a 26-year-old woman and two children who were hospitalized.

The incident took place at around 4:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Kiana Johnson, 26, of Nacogdoches, was driving a blue Nissan Versa on Martinsville St. and Park St. when she was struck by a Ford F-350 that was traveling west on Park Street.

Johnson was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries. The two children with Johnson aged 2 and 4 were also taken to the hospital and, according to the report, are believed to be in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the scene.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.