Naples PD arrest driver involved in hit-and-run wreck that leaves victim hospitalized in critical condition

NAPLES, Texas (KETK) – Naples Police arrested the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run that left the victim hospitalized on Saturday.

Around 9:11 p.m. Naples PD arrived of the scene of a hit-and-run crash in the 200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

An investigation indicated that 2007 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound when the driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road and fled the scene.

Naples PD were able to identify the suspect and arrested them.

The victim was air lifted to a hospital in Tyler where he is in critical condition.

According to Naples PD, the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at the time.