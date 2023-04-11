LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For a limited time, The Gregg County Historical Museum presents a traveling exhibit focusing on past Apollo missions in collaboration with the Johnson Space Center.

The exhibit, “NASA: Beyond Earth A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight, and the Future” will be in Longview from Tuesday to Aug. 26.

According to the historical museum, the exhibit will provide the public an opportunity to view artifacts from past missions, “renew curiosity through academic lectures, encourage the love of exploration with monthly star gazing lessons around a campfire led by local college and high school professors and allow all to explore beyond earth with a state-of-the-art mobile planetarium.”

Events, workshops, a rocket launch challenge and other events will be hosted while the traveling exhibit is housed in Longview through August.