TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly three months after leading a four-candidate field in the March primaries, Jrmar Jefferson won a runoff against Victor D. Dunn.

Jefferson will be representing the East Texas Democrats in the race to replace congressman Louie Gohmert. He will face off against the Republican nominee, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

Moran won the Republican primary for U.S. House District 1 in March. In November, Jefferson will be joining Moran on the ballot to see who will take Gohmert’s seat.

“I’m so humbled by the support we’ve had throughout this entire election season,” said Moran.

Moran earned the top spot in the four-person GOP race.

Recently, Jefferson cruised to victory on Tuesday when he secured more than three-quarters of the Democratic vote.

“I went to the 17 counties and went to over 53 cities,” said Jefferson. “I mean we did the work. I’m a candidate that believes in doing the work.”

Jefferson made history as the first African American man to represent any party in East Texas for U.S. District 1.

“I just want to thank the people of Congressional District 1 because you showed up and showed out,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson and Moran will be out around East Texas campaigning for votes in the coming months.

“Today begins the new adventure of seeking this spot to fill Louie Gohmert’s spot as your congressman to support and defend the liberties we hold near here in North East Texas,” said Moran.

The general election will be held on Nov. 8 and East Texans will have until Oct. 11 to register to vote.