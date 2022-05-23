TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. According to DPS, the goal of the awareness campaign is to lower the number of fatal crashes.

“More and more drivers are distracted and are not completely focused on their driving and that’s a recipe for a disaster,” said Terry Pence, Texas Department of Transportation.

Whether on a crowded street, or on the open road, some East Texas motorcyclists want drivers to pay better attention to their surroundings.

“So many people are just used to looking up, glancing for a car or truck and they don’t always see something as small as a bike,” said Scott Gates, former president of the Ruffians.

This is Gates’ advice for how his brothers and sisters can stay safer on the road.

“Well, fall back a little bit, is probably the number one thing we can do I know a lot of motorcyclists are a little more aggressive when it comes to trying to get out of the way,” said Gates.

TxDOT has launched a statewide campaign called “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles,” to call attention to the safety.

For Gates’ the road is spiritual.

“When you get to be one with the road it’s my church, it’s what it is,” said Gates.

He also knows the danger involved in riding, especially because of what’s happened to his friends.

“Put in comas, loss of life, all sorts of stuff,” says Gates.

Experts urge drivers to always keep an eye out for those on two wheels.