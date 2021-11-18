National organization uses science in hopes of cracking East Texas cold case

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old cold case from Kilgore recently reappeared in the spotlight.

The case of Kilgore’s Jane Doe has been added to the DNA Doe Project, which has taken on other East Texas cold cases in the past. They were responsible for identifying the victim known as Lavender Doe after a decade with no answers.

On Dec. 23, 2000, remains of a woman were found between a railroad track and a creek in the woods along Spinks Chapman Road, roughly five miles northeast of Kilgore. The remains have not been positively identified to this day.

The body was found with a white Adidas shirt with black stripes on the sleeve, blue jeans, white undergarments and brown leather shoes from Mexico.

Forensic investigators said the remains belonged to a female, 30-50 years old and approximately 4’0″ to 5’2″ tall, weighing 115 lbs.

She was initially thought to be African American, but later DNA results show that she was almost entirely Native American.

The DNA Doe Project uses genetic genealogy to solve cases. It is an all-volunteer organization with over 60 genetic genealogists aboard.