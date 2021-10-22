National prescription drug take back day, where you can drop off safely in East Texas

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – With the opioid crisis crippling the entire nation, the Rusk Police Department created a prescription drug drop off box encouraging people in the community to get rid of them safely.

Law enforcement said that most cases start at home. There are several steps you can take right now to prevent the misuse and abuse of drugs.

1. Take medications only as prescribed 2. Do not share your prescription drugs with anyone. 3. Store your prescription drugs safely 4. Properly dispose of unused prescription drugs Rusk Police department

Jeremy Black, Rusk Chief of Police, said “We don’t want these in the hands of our youth or other folks that are trying to find ways to get this to use it in an illegal manner or to harm themselves or somebody else.”

According to the CDC, more than 70,000 deaths in 2019 were caused because of a drug overdose.

On Saturday, several East Texas cities will be participating in the semi-annual national prescription drug take back day set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at various locations listed below.

Where to drop off:

Tyler:

Next Step Community Solutions, 305 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 603, Tyler, TX 75702

Marshall:

Walmart, 1701 E. End Blvd N, Marshall, TX 75670

Rusk:

Rusk Police Department lobby, 197 S. Main St. Rusk, TX 75785

For a list of permanent drop off locations, click here.