SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – The National Weather Service has announced that at least three tornados touched down in East Texas on Friday.

National Weather Service damage survey crews are still conducting their surveys in East Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana but they have confirmed tornados as listed in the following areas:

The areas that NWS confirmed tornados for are the following:

Northwest McCurtain County, Oklahoma Pickens, Oklahoma – EF-2 – 125 mph, 2.9 mile track Surveys continue today in McCurtain County, Oklahoma

Red River County, Texas to McCurtain County, Oklahoma 2 tracks confirmed, possibly 1 continuous track Red River County, Texas – EF-3 -150 mph, 35+ mile track Broken Bow, Texas – EF-2 – 135 mph, 8+ mile track Surveys continue in McCurtain County, Oklahoma

Camp, Titus, Morris and Bowie Counties in Texas to Little River and Howard, Arkansas 2 tracks confirmed, possibly 1 continuous track Morris County, Texas – EF-2 – 125 mph, 18+ mile track Camp County, Texas – EF-1 – 95 mph, 2.2 mile track Tracks possibly connect in Titus County, Texas Surveys continue in northwest Cass County, Texas Future survey pending in Howard County, Arkansas

Upshur, Morris and Cass Counties in Texas Tornado damage confirmed in Hughes Springs, Texas Survey begins Sunday in Upshur County, Texas

Southern Bossier and Bienville Parish, Louisiana Future survey pending near Elm Grove, Louisiana and Ringgold, Louisiana



Many residents of East Texas are in shock about Friday’s tornados. The tornado confirmed in Morris County left one person dead, according to a Morris County judge.