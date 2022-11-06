TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornados touched down on Friday, one in Lamar County and another in Henderson County.

According to the National Weather Service a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph.

Another National Weather Service survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. NWS added that the north side of the city got the worst damage.

Additionally NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high end EF-1 damage with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs.