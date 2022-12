PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport said they found EF-2 tornado damage in Panola County on Wednesday.

They said the damage was located southwest of Elysian Fields and northwest of De Berry. The storm had winds of 115 mph. NWS is also still searching in Harrison County.

Severe storms caused several tornado warnings in East Texas on Tuesday.