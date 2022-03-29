TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As we wrap up “National Women’s Month”, one Tyler woman continues to break barriers in the health industry. For the second time, Governor Greg Abbott appointed Paula Anthony-McMann to the Texas Health Service Authority (THSA) Board of Directors.

“Well, it’s a great honor first of all. It’s a terrific honor. It’s a mission I believe with all my heart,” said Anthony.

However, this is just one accomplishment plucked out from her career. For 25 years and counting, Paula Anthony-McMann has been a humble, driven and passionate example for up-and-coming women in the health care industry. So entirely humble, Anthony-McMann requested that I omit the word “Doctor” from her title.

Currently, Anthony is the Chief Strategy Officer for UT Health East Texas. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society and the Academy of Human Resource Development. This remarkable woman has quite the resume, stemming beyond this already notable list of accomplishments.

Shall we name some more? Anthony is a member of the Texas Hospital Association Foundation Board of Directors, and previously served on the board of directors for the American Hospital Association – Solutions Division, CASA of East Texas, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Tyler Area Economic Development Council. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Psychology from Wesleyan University, a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Resource Development from The University of Texas at Tyler.

After hearing of Gov. Abbott’s reappointment of Anthony to the Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) Board of Directors in September, I felt inclined to interview the woman leaving an impact on others both in and outside the industry. She certainly left one on me.

“I fell in love with it here and this organization and its mission.” Paula Anthony-Mcmann

According to the THSA website, the authority was formed for the purpose of promoting, implementing, and facilitating the secure electronic exchange of health information in the State of Texas.

“God forbid someone is in an accident in a different part of the state in which they live, that emergency department personnel would not know the medications you’re on or what treatment you’ll need,” said Anthony.

The THSA also played an unspoken but pivotal responsibility during the pandemic.

“At a state level, we can simplify what hospitals are experiencing admission surges. Where there’s bed capacity available, where there’s ICU capacity available,” said Anthony.

Her responsibility was also vital when those deadly hurricanes rocked our neighbors to the East.

“Imagine the circumstances, now you’ve got hundreds and thousands of residents that are displaced, and they are in shelters or safe zones while they’re sheltering from natural disasters.”

For Anthony, her role goes beyond this.

“Health care is a fabulous field, if nothing else, it is such a mission-oriented place to work,” said Anthony.

Today, she shares her mission and message with women on the rise all while breaking down her keys to success.

“You kind of just have to keep on keeping on and taking advantage of the opportunities that you have and volunteer for things that others don’t and make yourself indispensable.”