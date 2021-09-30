Nativity display in Athens restored by men’s recovery center, local art gallery

ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- An iconic nativity scene in Athens is in the process of receiving a major makeover.

The Lila Lane Outreach Center is currently collaborating with artists of 211 Gallery to bring the pieces back to life.

Lila Lane Outreach is a life recovery center that helps men with difficult life experiences get their life back on track.

Some of these men noticed that the statues of the nativity scene were in bad condition.

Now, they have teamed up with artists from 211 Gallery to completely refurbish the pieces.

“This is truly going to be a community effort,” said 211 Gallery Director Virginia Reeder. “I’ve got people who have responded that they would like to participate too, though they’re not in-house artists.”

The men of the outreach program have been sanding, repairing, and priming the pieces for a fresh coat of paint. Then, the pieces are delivered to the art gallery for an original, hand-painted makeover.

In 2011, Henderson County received a complaint demanding that the nativity display be removed.

This year, the restored pieces will be on display again for the whole community to enjoy this holiday season.