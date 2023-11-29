CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) — The Navarro College cheer coach, Monica Aldama, announced her retirement on Wednesday.

According to a release, Aldama has spent nearly three decades with the college and will retire at the end of the fall 2023 semester.

Since 2000, Aldama has aided Navarro cheer teams in claiming:

16 national Cheerleaders Association National Championship in the Advanced Large Co-Ed Division

Obtained a 17th national title in the new Game Day Open Division during competitions in Daytona Beach, FL, last April

Six ‘Grand National’ Championships

“There is not a larger figure in the sport of cheer than Monica Aldama and we are proud to call her our own,” said Michael Landers, Executive Director of Student Services and Athletics. “She is an icon in the sport and built our program from the ground up with class, grace and a championship mindset.”

In 2019, she was honored with the Bulldog Hall of Fame as one of 10 members to recognize “excellence spanning more than 70 years of Navarro Athletics.”

Aldama is known for the Emmy-winning Netflix docuseries “Cheer” released in 2020 that focused on Aldama’s mentorship and showcased college athletes navigating personal challenges and injuries.

She published her autobiography, “Full Out: Lessons In Life and Leadership From America’s Favorite Coach.”

“Coach Aldama’s success in the sport of cheer is only surpassed by the empowering impact that she had daily with her student athletes, the Navarro College Bulldog family, and her community of Corsicana,” said Dr. Kevin Fegan, District President of Navarro College. “The unconditional giving of her time and talent to so many is what those closest to her value, admire, and illustrates the significance of her legacy.”