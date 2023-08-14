CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) — The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association has released their upcoming schedule for the fall 2023 to spring 2024 seasons.

According to their mission statement, The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association is dedicated to the promotion and awareness of performing and visual arts to enrich the lives of all the people of Houston County and the surrounding areas.

The following is a list of their upcoming shows, as well as a short description for each event that is listed on the association’s website:

The Grand Ol’ Halloween Show:

Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center

“A wickedly fun celebration of the traditional American Halloween experience. This show is a live musical variety show celebrating the culture, music, and humor that defines the spooky spirit of the season.”

Mark Chesnutt:

Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center

“Chesnutt‘s debut album, ‘Too Cold at Home,’ was released in 1990, and the title track became his first hit, climbing into the country Top Five. With a style that blended George Jones, Merle Haggard and Bob Wills, Chesnutt went on to score four more Top Ten hits from the album.”

Neal McCoy:

Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center

“In 1993, Neal McCoy broke through the country music industry with two back-to-back number 1 singles from his platinum-certified album ‘No Doubt About It.’ His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits.”

Dallas String Quartet:

Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center

“Dallas String Quartet will be performing holiday favorites. The group is a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings. DSQ has played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.”

Collin Raye:

January 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center

“With 24 Top 10 records, 16 No. 1 hits, and a 10-time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee, Contemporary country star Collin Raye burned up the sales charts in the 90’s, thanks to a blend of country-rock tunes and socially conscious material.”

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats:

February 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center

“Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the Grammy nominated music group The Stray Cats, who sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records, and were music video pioneers of MTV.”

Hotel California:

February 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center

“By respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of The Eagles, this legendary southern Californian group has exhibited a spirited blend of originality that has taken Hotel California ‘“’A Salute to the Eagles’”’ to a level of recognition normally reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists.”

Pure Prairie League:

March 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center

“From their beginnings in mid-Sixties Ohio as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present-day, Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich 43-year history of one of Country-Rock’s pioneering forces.”

More details about each event and individual pricing can be found here.