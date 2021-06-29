Neal McCoy takes to Facebook Live 2,000 days in a row to say pledge of allegiance

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – East Texan country music star Neal McCoy just hit a major milestone Tuesday.

McCoy has taken to Facebook Live everyday for years now to say the pledge of allegiance. Tuesday marked his 2,000th time saying the pledge.

The East Texan started this tradition as a way of showing his support for the country and the men and women who fought to protect it.

KETK was there back in 2017 when he hit 500 pledges in a row. Years later, he’s still faithfully pledging in front of thousands of people daily.

