NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of KETK’s Neal Barton.

We’ve been watching lots of news here in Texas. The biggest has been Donald Trump’s raid and the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents.

First, Trump. It’s been more than a week since the raid… which now Dems don’t want to call it a raid. They have nothing. If they did, it would be 24-hour a day coverage on MSNBC. They want to find an obscure law broken so they say Trump can’t run again. The Constitution says the only things needed to run for the presidency is to be 35 or older and be born in America. They’ll keep hunting crimes.

In the meantime, contrary to what the president said, no one will pay more taxes if you make fewer than $400,000. You’ll pay more because rich people can afford lawyers and CPA’s. We can’t. Well pay to make it go away. We’re low hanging fruit, so you know who’ll pay more taxes. Me and, well, I’m looking at them I’d rather would have hired 87,000 school security guards.

