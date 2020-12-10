Neal’s Wheels: KETK accepting bike donations to give special Christmas gifts to local children in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Christmas Eve is two weeks away, which means Santa will soon be delivering presents to East Texas children.

Many of them are asking for bicycles and scooters, so for the thirteenth year KETK’s Neal Barton has stepped up to partner with Santa to make kids’ wishes come true.

Monday, December 14, is the last day to donate a gift for “Neal’s Wheels,” our annual collection of bikes for local boys and girls in need.

The Salvation Army will help Santa distribute the bike and scooters to deserving youngsters throughout East Texas in time for Christmas.

If you would like to participate, you can drop of a new bicycle, scooter or accessory at KETK-TV, 4300 Richmond Road in Tyler, or Peltier Chevrolet at 2700 W. SW Loop 323 in Tyler, by 5pm Monday.