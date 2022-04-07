TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas counties have been dealing with high winds which have caused trees to block roadways and knock down power lines.

POWER OUTAGES

9,952 people are without power due to high winds in East Texas, according to an Oncor representative.

The areas experiencing the most outages are Angelina, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties.

KETK has created a list based on numbers from Oncor and SWEPCO of outages by county.

Anderson – 527

Angelina – 1,332

Bowie – 77

Cass – 8

Cherokee – 288

Franklin – 7

Gregg – 422

Harrison – 252

Houston – 183

Nacogdoches – 171

Panola – 1,937

Smith – 255

Upshur – 10

Wood – 5

HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTRIC CO-OP – 146

RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC CO-OP – 1,987

UPSHUR COUNTY RURAL ELECTRIC – 1,788

WOOD COUNTY ELECTRIC CO-OP– 534

ROAD CLOSURE

The Texas Department of Transportation in Lufkin recently sent out an alert that FM 2251, just south of FM 843, in Angelina County is closed due to a tree blocking the roadway with tangled power lines. Officials said the estimated time of clearance is two to three hours as of 4:50 p.m. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.