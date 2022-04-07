TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas counties have been dealing with high winds which have caused trees to block roadways and knock down power lines.
POWER OUTAGES
9,952 people are without power due to high winds in East Texas, according to an Oncor representative.
The areas experiencing the most outages are Angelina, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties.
KETK has created a list based on numbers from Oncor and SWEPCO of outages by county.
Anderson – 527
Angelina – 1,332
Bowie – 77
Cass – 8
Cherokee – 288
Franklin – 7
Gregg – 422
Harrison – 252
Houston – 183
Nacogdoches – 171
Panola – 1,937
Smith – 255
Upshur – 10
Wood – 5
HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTRIC CO-OP – 146
RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC CO-OP – 1,987
UPSHUR COUNTY RURAL ELECTRIC – 1,788
WOOD COUNTY ELECTRIC CO-OP– 534
ROAD CLOSURE
The Texas Department of Transportation in Lufkin recently sent out an alert that FM 2251, just south of FM 843, in Angelina County is closed due to a tree blocking the roadway with tangled power lines. Officials said the estimated time of clearance is two to three hours as of 4:50 p.m. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.