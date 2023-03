TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As severe weather moves through East Texas Friday afternoon, approximately 9,432 are without power as of 4:50 p.m. on Friday.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 9

Angelina County – 27

Cherokee County – 52

Franklin County – 50

Gregg County – 120

Henderson County – 534

Hopkins County – 9

Houston County – 86

Smith County – 2,949

Van Zandt County – 23

Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 2,431

Trinity County Electric Co-Op – 2,499

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 643