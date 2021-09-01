‘I can’t believe the people who did this are still alive’ Upshur Co. power company reacts to fire, outages

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A small community in Upshur County is almost completely without power after vandals caused a massive outage Wednesday morning, according to a release from a power company.

Upshur County Electric Cooperative Corporation released a statement after 9:30 a.m. saying that much of Glennwood is in the dark after “vandals broke into the sub and caused significant damage to equipment.”

The company’s outage map is currently reporting more than 1,900 outages. That figure is nearly 94% of the Glennwood area.

Tony McCullough, the company’s media spokesman, told KETK News in a phone interview that the vandals broke into the substation and cut over 500 feet of ground wire, which eventually caused a fire.

He described how dangerous the situation was and that he was surprised no one was hurt during the break-in.

“I can’t believe the people who did this are still alive” Tony McCullough

McCullough explained that voltage coming from transformers is at its most dangerous levels and that substations help lower it so that electricity can safely travel into homes and buildings.

“So many different things could have happened and gone wrong,” said McCullough.

Photo: TONY MCCULLOUGH

Photo: TONY MCCULLOUGH

Photo: TONY MCCULLOUGH

The URECC is working with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department as part of its investigation and said that power restoration could take most of the rest of the day. Below is the full statement from the URECC:

URECC line and substation crews are currently working to make repairs within the Glennwood substation this morning after vandals broke into the sub and caused significant damage to equipment.

Crews have made progress by being able to bring some meters back online and they are now working to set up backfeeds that will allow more meters to be restored. There are 2,024 meters that are served by the Glennwood substation that are affected.

With the amount of damage sustained, complete restoration will take several hours, if not longer. We will continue to update as we learn more.

URECC is working with the Upshur County Sheriff’s department to identify and locate those responsible.

We appreciate everyone’s continued patience and understanding this morning as our crews work to restore power!

**As a reminder** Stealing material or tampering with equipment within a substation or on utility poles can cause not only serious injuries or death, but extensive outages, fires, or explosions. Please help spread the word about the dangerous and potentially deadly consequences of actions like these.