East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

Nearly 20,000 East Texans remain without power Tuesday morning from Sunday snowstorm

Local News

power_outagemgn_20150327042034

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While power companies have been working around the clock since Sunday to restore power to homes throughout East Texas since the snow blew in, thousands of people remain without electricity.

Here are our latest totals with many power companies saying that most could expect their electricity to return on Tuesday.

Oncor

  • Alto: 182
  • Appleby: 100
  • Bullard: 425
  • Crockett: 685
  • Cushing: 128
  • Douglass: 782
  • Grapeland: 172
  • Huntington: 43
  • Jacksonville: 1,389
  • Lindale: 135
  • Lovelady: 118
  • Lufkin: 497
  • Nacogdoches: 2,586
  • Overton: 166
  • Palestine: 1,020
  • Pollock: 396
  • Troup: 197
  • Tyler: 2,303
  • Zavalla: 520

Swepco

  • Carthage: 368
  • Cushing: 281
  • Gladewater: 672
  • Henderson: 750
  • Kilgore: 2,218
  • Longview: 3,017
  • Marshall: 310
  • Mt. Enterprise: 169
  • Tatum: 94
  • Tenaha: 98

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

