Nearly 20,000 East Texans remain without power Tuesday morning from Sunday snowstorm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While power companies have been working around the clock since Sunday to restore power to homes throughout East Texas since the snow blew in, thousands of people remain without electricity.

Here are our latest totals with many power companies saying that most could expect their electricity to return on Tuesday.

Oncor

Alto: 182

Appleby: 100

Bullard: 425

Crockett: 685

Cushing: 128

Douglass: 782

Grapeland: 172

Huntington: 43

Jacksonville: 1,389

Lindale: 135

Lovelady: 118

Lufkin: 497

Nacogdoches: 2,586

Overton: 166

Palestine: 1,020

Pollock: 396

Troup: 197

Tyler: 2,303

Zavalla: 520

Swepco