Nearly 60,000 East Texans without electricity on second day of mass outages

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the Texas energy sector struggles to keep up with the intense demand for heat during this brutal winter storm, tens of thousands of East Texans are waking up to the second day of mass power outages.

Most of the outages in the Piney Woods are Oncor customers and the company is not sure when the electricity will be back on.

“We are asking all Oncor customers to be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time,” said an Emergency Update released Monday night.

“The length of controlled outages have been significantly extended due to the current emergency grid conditions and severe cold weather,” a company statement said. “These outages are taking place across the service territory and ERCOT has said they (rolling outages) could be required through Tuesday.”

Here is the latest list of power outages broken down by county:

Anderson County

Frankston: 1,060

Lake Palestine/Noonday: 5,140

Palestine: 2,600

Poynor: 310

Angelina County

Diboll: 632

Huntington: 1,319

Lufkin: 90

Zavalla: 3,174

Bowie County

Texarkana: 1,200

Cass County

Avinger: 1,321

Cherokee County

Gallatin: 1,161

Jacksonville: 3,495

Redlawn: 1,241

Rusk: 481

Franklin County

Lake Bob Sandlin: 110

Gregg County

Longview: 349

Henderson County

Athens: 25

Chandler: 2,308

Cross Roads: 593

Eustace: 50

Gun Barrel City: 1,895

Malakoff: 1,506

Tool: 323

Houston County

Crockett: 82

Grapeland: 514

Lovelady: 45

Nacogdoches County

Attoyac: 557

Chireno: 465

Nacogdoches: 4,195

Rusk County

Henderson: 246

Smith County

Arp: 364

Flint: 299

Hideaway: 1,050

Lindale: 1,938

Swan: 323

Troup: 455

Tyler: 15,782

Whitehouse: 1,017

Upshur County

Big Sandy: 780

Van Zandt County