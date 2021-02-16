Nearly 60,000 East Texans without electricity on second day of mass outages

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the Texas energy sector struggles to keep up with the intense demand for heat during this brutal winter storm, tens of thousands of East Texans are waking up to the second day of mass power outages.

Most of the outages in the Piney Woods are Oncor customers and the company is not sure when the electricity will be back on.

“We are asking all Oncor customers to be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time,” said an Emergency Update released Monday night.

“The length of controlled outages have been significantly extended due to the current emergency grid conditions and severe cold weather,” a company statement said. “These outages are taking place across the service territory and ERCOT has said they (rolling outages) could be required through Tuesday.”

Here is the latest list of power outages broken down by county:

Anderson County

  • Frankston: 1,060
  • Lake Palestine/Noonday: 5,140
  • Palestine: 2,600
  • Poynor: 310

Angelina County

  • Diboll: 632
  • Huntington: 1,319
  • Lufkin: 90
  • Zavalla: 3,174

Bowie County

  • Texarkana: 1,200

Cass County

  • Avinger: 1,321

Cherokee County

  • Gallatin: 1,161
  • Jacksonville: 3,495
  • Redlawn: 1,241
  • Rusk: 481

Franklin County

  • Lake Bob Sandlin: 110

Gregg County

  • Longview: 349

Henderson County

  • Athens: 25
  • Chandler: 2,308
  • Cross Roads: 593
  • Eustace: 50
  • Gun Barrel City: 1,895
  • Malakoff: 1,506
  • Tool: 323

Houston County

  • Crockett: 82
  • Grapeland: 514
  • Lovelady: 45

Nacogdoches County

  • Attoyac: 557
  • Chireno: 465
  • Nacogdoches: 4,195

Rusk County

  • Henderson: 246

Smith County

  • Arp: 364
  • Flint: 299
  • Hideaway: 1,050
  • Lindale: 1,938
  • Swan: 323
  • Troup: 455
  • Tyler: 15,782
  • Whitehouse: 1,017

Upshur County

  • Big Sandy: 780

Van Zandt County

  • Ben Wheeler: 890
  • Edgewood: 690

