Neches ISD accepts resignation of superintendent Randy Snider, appoints interim

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – Neches ISD School Board has accepted the resignation of its superintendent, Randy Snider, effective in June.

During a meeting Monday night, the board named Marvin Thompson to serve as the interim superintendent for the district of about 340 students in southern Anderson County.

Thompson is a retired educator and a longtime superintendent at Westwood ISD. Thompson said he has handled transitions with four school districts before this.

Marvin Thompson

“There’s so many positive things about Neches ISD down through the years,” Thompson said. “We’ve just got to seek them out again, build them up, and hold them up, and meet whatever needs are the real needs of Neches ISD and get everybody back on the same page. It’s not going to be easy, and it’s not going to be taken lightly, but there’s a way to do it.”

Snider is the husband of elementary principal Kimberlyn Snider, who is under indictment for interfering with a criminal investigation. Thompson said that it is too early for him to comment on the situation as of Monday night.

“I haven’t had the chance to really sit down and talk with anybody at length about what the real facts are, and what the real stories are behind it, but there’s always common ground,” Thompson said.

The Sniders have received closer scrutiny since Kimberlyn Snider was indicted in February by an Anderson County grand jury for one count of of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a felony, and five counts of five counts of official oppression, a misdemeanor.

She is accused of interfering with an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a possible sexual assault involving a minor. Snider allegedly used her position of authority in the district to try and intimidate some people sheriff’s office investigators believed had information to disclose.

The district attorney’s office is prosecuting the case against Mrs. Snider, who is scheduled to appear in court again on May 18.

After being indicted, Randy Snider chose not to remove his wife as elementary principal until the charges were resolved.

During a school board meeting, board president Van Brown released a statement saying that Randy Snider had chosen to keep his wife on the job because it was in the best interest of students and that the school board agreed.

Members of Change for Neches have say on their Facebook page that complaints against Mrs. Snider typically end up being considered by her husband and nothing is resolved.

Kimberlyn Snider mug shot from Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

A petition calling for the removal of Mrs. Snider from office was launched on the website change.org and has received about 650 signatures.

“In light of the recent indictment of Neches Elementary Principal Kimberlyn Snider, the parents and concerned citizens of the district are petitioning for the resignation or removal of Kimberlyn Snider as acting principal,” says the petition.

Both Sniders are often cited by members of Friends for Neches, a community group, who believe that they have not always acted in the best interest of students.