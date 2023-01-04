NECHES, Texas (KETK) — Neches ISD announced Tuesday that they are considering transitioning to a four-day school week.

Superintendent Cory Hines said in a letter to the community that they released a survey to receive feedback on switching to a four-day school week.

“We strive to give our students the best possible education filled with the same traditions and values that their parents received, while at the same time, keeping a pulse on what’s changing in the educational front around us,” Hines said.

He said that the NISD board of trustees gave him permission on Dec. 15 to survey the staff and community to get their feedback.

“We value your input and look forward to your partnership in this effort. In the meantime, we will continue to ‘build champions’ each and every day at the most amazing school district in all of East Texas!!” said Hines.

