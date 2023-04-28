NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The principal of Neches Elementary School and Neches Junior High School resigned on Thursday after being found not guilty of interfering with an investigation into a sexual assault of a minor.

In 2021, Kimberlyn Snider was indicted for a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five charges of official oppression before being found not guilty of all charges in November.

As a part of a resignation and release agreement Snider entered into with Neches ISD, she will received a one-time lump-sum payment of $175,000 as a settlement of claims upon the official date of her resignation.

Here’s what Snider wrote in her resignation letter:

“For many years, Neches was a great place to work and a family like environment. At this time, I feel like it is in my best interest to seek employment elsewhere. I will be resigning my position with NISD on June 30, 2023 at the conclusion of my current contract.“ Kimberlyn Snider

According to Neches ISD’s agreement with Snider, her employment will end on June 30, 2023.