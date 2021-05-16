Neches ISD to consider resignation of superintendent at Monday meeting

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – Neches ISD is set to consider the resignation of their superintendent Randy Snider at their regular meeting on Monday.

According to their meeting agenda, the board will go into executive session and do the following:

Consideration of Superintendent resignation

Consideration of Interim Superintendent hire

Consideration of method to fill superintendent vacancy

Consider hiring professional staff as presented

The board will then reconvene to possibly take actions on the topics discussed in executive session.

The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Neches High School Board Room.

Neches ISD initially announced a meeting just days after an Anderson County grand jury returned indictments against Neches Elementary School Principal Kimberlyn Snider for interfering with a criminal investigation. At that time, the only item on the special meeting agenda was “personnel matters.”

Earlier this year, Snider, the wife of Neches superintendent Randy Snider, turned herself to sheriff’s deputies and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, which is a felony, and five counts of official oppression, each count is a misdemeanor.

Sheriff Rudy Flores said that Snider is accused of interfering with with an investigation by his department of a sexual assault of a minor. The charges against Snider do not specify what she is alleged to have done that may have interfered with this investigation.

The investigation into the sexual assault is ongoing, Flores said. Because the case remains under investigation, he declined to provide more information.