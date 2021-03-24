Neches parents holding ‘Protect Our Children’ rally as principal controversy grows

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – Concerned parents with Neches ISD will be holding a rally called “Protect Our Children” Wednesday night due to the controversy with elementary school president Kim Snider.

Snider was charged last month with tampering with evidence and oppression in an ongoing sexual assault case. The victim in the case is not a student at Neches ISD.

Six days after the charges became public, the school board opted to not remove her as principal and instead said in a statement they would leave it up to the superintendent. However, the superintendent, Randy Snider, is her husband.

Kaitlin Scroggins, a parent of a Neches student, told the board she believed Snider should be put on administrative leave “immediately.”

“Why should she be allowed to be around our children?” asked Scroggins, who is affiliated with Change for Neches, a group that says its goal is to create a better school.

School employee Michael Owens said he had seen Snider’s compassion with children. Snider works to make the school “a great place,” he said.

Owens’ wife, Kimberly Owens, a third-grade teacher, also spoke. “She (Snider) has the children’s best interest at heart.

The rally will be held at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and organizers are asking supporters to wear green and white.

KETK will have a crew at the rally and will have any updates here as well as on air.