Neches school board renews contract of principal under indictment for felony

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The Neches School Board on Tuesday renewed the contract of Kimberlyn Snider, the elementary school principal currently under indictment for allegedly interfering with a criminal investigation.

The contract for Snider, who is the wife of Superintendent Randy Snider, was extended through June of 2023.

Snider is under indictment for one felony charge and multiple misdemeanor charges for allegedly interfering with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a possible sexual assault of a minor.

Since the indictment, several parents and community members have gone before the board to ask for Snider’s removal from her position until her legal issues are resolved. Others have come to her support saying she cares about staff and students.

Earlier this month, the board held an emergency session to take up the issue of Snider’s status in the district

After meeting in executive session for over two hours, Van Brown, president of the school board, read a statement that said the decision on whether the keep Snider on the job belonged to the superintendent — her husband, Randy Snider.

“Thus far, Mr. Sinder has elected to retain Mrs. Snider in her position of campus principal because he believes it is in the best interest of Neches ISD.” Van Brown, Neches ISD school board president

When Brown read this, some attending the meeting abruptly left and one woman called out in protest that she disagreed with what was happening.

Kimberlyn Snider

“We oversee Mr. Snider’s decision making and can affirm that we (the board) join Mr. Snider in his assessment,” Brown continued.

When a grand jury returned indictments against Mrs. Snider, she turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies and was booked into the Anderson County Jail. She posted bond, was released and continued her job.

Kelli Karczewski, the attorney who represents Neches ISD, previously said, “The administration, including Mrs. Snider, is cooperating with law enforcement and feel optimistic that with clarification the matter will be resolved expeditiously and without disruption to the educational environment of NISD students.”