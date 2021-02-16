NEED HELP: Here are phone numbers you may need to report problems, access services during the big freeze

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Here are some of the phone numbers people in the Tyler area may need during the winter storm.
KETK will continue to update the list.
- Those who live outside of a city in Smith County and need to report trees in the roadway, can call 903-566-6600.
- Those in Smith County who need an emergency ride from their location to a safer location, can call Smith County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 903-566-6600.
- To find out about road conditions in Texas, go to drivetexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292.
- People who live in Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, Wood counties who need to connect with various social services can call 211.
- To find out if city buses are running in Tyler, call Tyler Transit at 903-533-8057.
- To check on the status of flights and operations at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, call 903-531-2343.
- To find out how the winter storm is affecting trash pickup in Tyler, call the Tyler Waste Info Line, at 903-531-1392.
- To report that a traffic light in Tyler is not working, call Tyler Police Department Dispatch at 903- 531-1000. Do not call 911.
- Residents of Tyler who have low water pressure and have not been contacted by TWU, can call the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541.
- In Tyler, people who see water coming out of the ground indicating a possible water main break, contact the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at 903-597-6541
- The number for Oncor customers to call to report a power outage is 888-313-4747.
- People who are experiencing an emergency should still call 911.
- For free transport in Tyler to a warming center, call NDMJ taxi company at 903-592-3232.
- To receive a courtesy ride from Nacogdoches police, call 936-559-2607
