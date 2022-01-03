NET Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to relocate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the NET Health COVID Vaccine Clinic will relocate.

The clinic plans to move to 815 North Spring Ave. directly behind their main offices at 815 North Broadway Avenue and will resume operation, Monday through Friday from hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

