TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health will host a Children’s Fest on Tuesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of 815 North Broadway Avenue.

The event will be an opportunity for parents of babies, infants and toddlers to make sure their children are up to date on all recommended vaccinations. Children’s Fest will also include family-friendly activities and a variety of health services provided by local health organizations that are partnering with the NET Health Immunizations Department.

In addition to vaccines, there will be games, vendors, prizes, popcorn and more.

“Childhood vaccinations are one of the best ways for our community and us as parents to protect our children against vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Sylvia Warren, RN, Director of the NET Health Immunization Department.

Every year, the last full week of April is recognized as National Infant Immunizations Week.

“National Infant Immunization Week allows the community an opportunity to know the benefits and importance of vaccinating our children,” said George Roberts, CEO of NET Health.

Immunization services for infants are available at NET Health Immunization Department located at 815 North Broadway in Tyler. For more information about childhood vaccinations, visit MyNETHealth.org or call the NET Health Immunizations Department at (903) 510-5604.