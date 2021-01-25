NET Health to provide first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- NET Health will administer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through their clinics this week.

People who received their first Moderna vaccine on Tuesday December 29th, Wednesday December 30th or Thursday December 31st, are invited to receive their second Moderna vaccine through NET Health’s Second Dose Vaccine Clinics on Jan. 27 and Jan. 30.

If you are eligible, please enroll into the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting the “Vaccine Updates” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org. This webpage provides access for anyone to enroll into waiting lists to receive your first or your second vaccine and is the fastest way for anyone to enroll, wrote NET Health.

Invitations to make appointments for either of these Second Dose Vaccine Clinic days are only made available to persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health on December 29 – 31 and persons who are currently enrolled into the waiting list to receive their second vaccine. Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health will also need to bring their “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” that was given when the person received their first Moderna vaccine. This card was stamped with “NETPHD” and it shows the date when the person received their first vaccine, according to NET Health.

Individuals who got their Moderna vaccine through a different provider need to receive their second vaccine from that provider again.

“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is advised to register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

NET Health will also resume their First Dose Vaccine Clinics on January 28 and January 29. People who are enrolled in the waiting list and people who are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine are invited to make an appointment.

People who are eligible to enroll in the waiting list are those who are over the age of 18 and working in a profession that qualifies them as being Tier 1A. Other individuals who are eligible are over the age of 18 with a qualifying health condition that has been identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), or they are over the age of 65.

Anyone who gets their COVID-19 immunization should still continue wearing a mask, social distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings, wrote NET Health.

NET Health will continue to schedule appointments for First Dose Vaccine Clinics and for Second Dose Vaccine Clinics each week.

Invitations will only be provided to persons on the waiting lists, sent to persons who enrolled into the waiting lists first, and are qualified within the Tier 1A or Tier 1B eligibility.

For more information, please visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.