NET Health to relocate vaccine clinic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — NET Health announced Wednesday that it will be relocating its COVID vaccine clinic in the new year.

The health center said that the new clinic will open next week on Tuesday, Jan. 4 following closure for the New Year holiday. The current clinic, located at 900 W Bow St. at the Majesty Event Center, will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 3.

The clinic will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at its new location, which will be at 815 North Spring St., directly behind the NET Health offices at 815 North Broadway Ave. The clinic’s normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will also resume following the reopening.

NET Health continues to encourage anyone who has yet to become vaccinated to start their COVID vaccine series as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones, a statement from the health center said.

“Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, during the same visit.”

Anyone who is 18 years or older is eligible to take either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and those who have already received their second dose more than six months ago are eligible for the booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna. Those between the ages of 5 and 17 are only eligible for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and adolescents aged 16 and 17 are eligible for the booster dose from Pfizer only.

If you have questions or concerns regarding the risks and side effects of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, you can speak with your health professional or visit CDC.gov.

For more information about NET Health’s vaccine clinics, visit their website.