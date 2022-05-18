TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) announced that they will partner with North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) to provide improved billing and customer service systems for Toll 49 customers.

As part of the transition, NET RMA will install new tolling equipment on Toll 49 to improve scanning and billing efficiency.

As of May 5, NET RMA transitioned its toll processing, billing and customer service systems to NTTA. The toll processing system handles more than 2.8 transactions per day and has a customer service rating of 95.4%.

“NTTA has a proven record of operational excellence and outstanding customer service for more than 25 years, and we’re proud to call them a true North Texas partner,” said NET RMA Executive Director Glenn Green. “We listened to our customers’ growing needs and we’re confident our partnership with NTTA will greatly enhance Toll 49 services and benefits.”

As NET RMA transitions to the new system, which will be in phases, pay-by-mail customers may experience some billing delays before they start receiving invoices from NTTA.

No late fees will be assessed due to this delay. Customers may also continue to receive invoices from NET RMA until the transition is complete.

NET RMA anticipates its systems will be fully transitioned to NTTA by the end of July when regularly scheduled billing from NTTA is planned to resume.

To learn more and for frequently asked questions, please visit netrma.org/newsystem.