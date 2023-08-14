GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Monday night in Gregg County, commissioners voted yes in a bond election for a new courthouse parking garage.

During Monday’s county commissioners’ meeting, a $19 million bond was approved to go on November’s ballot.

The money will be used for a new parking garage in Downtown Longview that will be built across from the county courthouse.

During a recent interview with KETK News, County Judge Bill Stoudt said parking has been a problem for years at the courthouse and that this structure will help the issues.

The project could take up to two years.