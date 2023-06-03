TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Keep Tyler Beautiful revealed a new 19-panel mural at the Hillside Art Wall in Hillside Park on Saturday.

The wall is just one part of the city’s effort to give local artists of all ages the opportunity to show off their work for the whole city to see.

“This is my first mural and I’m so excited to do it. It is called ‘The Colorful Colony’, and it just represents the community and how we’re all different and just so many different colors of birds but they’re all in one colony and I just really enjoyed the experience,” said artist, Hadley Keul.

This was the third mural installment revealed on the Hillside Art Wall in 2023.