LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview recently celebrated the opening of their new Fire Station No. 5.

A ribbon cutting made the new location official, which is at 102 W. Niblick St. The renovation/addition to the existing station built in 1985 was projected to cost roughly $5.34 million, but the final cost came out to $4.85 million. It will serve as an administrative wing for meetings and physical training.

New additions include:

Kitchen with a six-top burner and hood

Outdoor dining and recreational areas

Secured pantries

Living area

Dining area

Bunk rooms

Watch room office

Laundry room

Apparatus bays

Wokshop room

Mezzanine storage area

Training tower

The addition is connected with a glass corridor that leads to the kitchen, living area, bunks and houses the new apparatus bays. The new construction is about 10,208 square feet, and the renovation spans 6,756 square feet.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman. “This fire station is such an upgrade from the 38-year-old station we were in prior to this.”

The renovation/new construction should help bridge the gap between first responders and the tools and equipment they need to respond to emergencies. The new training tower will serve as an on-site training ground for firefighters to run drills.

In addition, there are added features to reduce firefighter carcinogenic risk factors, including air locks, separations, surface choices, extractor equipment for cleaning fire gear and a shower in the apparatus bay.

“It’s already allowing us to do some very important things that are improving the way we take care of our customers, citizens here in Longview, especially from a special operations function,” Steelman said.

The facility is expected to improve service for the community of Longview for the next 20 years.