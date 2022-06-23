TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo has announced a complete remodel of the South American section of the zoo.

The plan was unanimously approved by the board of trustees, and will “add a vast array of alluring animals and beautiful birds to a major part of the zoo,” according to officials.

The “Amazon River’s Edge” plans to highlight animals from South America in expanded habitats. New guest appearances are also planned as a part of the remodel.

“We’re extremely excited about the ‘Amazon River’s Edge,'” Steve Marshall, president and CEO of Caldwell Zoo said. “It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the zoo and a valuable resource to the Tyler community.”

The remodeled exhibit also plans to feature many species that are threatened or endangered in the wild. Construction will begin shortly, and has an estimated completion expected between 14 to 18 months.

“This has been in planning for years,” Hayes Caldwell, president and CEO of the Caldwell Foundation said. “When ‘Amazon River’s Edge’ opens, we’ll be able to share some of the wonders of South American wildlife in a spectacular manner.”

Features of the planned “Amazon River’s Edge”: