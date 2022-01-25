New ammunition plant coming to East Texas, looking for employees

HOOKS, Texas (KETK) – An ammunition plant is coming to East Texas, and they’re looking for employees.

Expansion Ammunition, based out of the DFW area, will have a new plant in Hooks, which is just outside of Texarkana, soon. Recently, they posted to their Facebook promoting a job fair on Jan. 29.

Positions include:

Maintenance workers

Machinists

Press operators

Chemists

Line workers

Material handling

Administrative roles

Engineers

The job fair will be on the property at 523 Titus Road in Hooks from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can visit their website to upload your resume.

Full time workers will get benefits like Blue Cross Blue Shield Medical Insurance, vision, dental, and life insurance. In addition to that, perks like breakfast, lunch, flexible time off, automobile and home loan assistance, free membership to Planet Fitness and others are available.

According to a Facebook post, Expansion Ammunition intends to invest up to $100 million at the Hooks facility.