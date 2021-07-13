New Athens City Council member takes oath of office

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Mark Carroll on Monday night took the oath of office as a newly appointed member of Athens City Council.

The council earlier appointed Carroll to fill the unexpired term for Councilmember Place 1 that was left open when Toni Garrard Clay was appointed to serve as mayor.

Carroll has served as chairman of the Athens Planning and Zoning Committee and Athens Municipal Water Authority board.

“I am excited about being a part of the City Council, and serving the citizens and businesses of Athens,” Carroll said when he was named to the post.

In June, Monte Montgomery resigned as mayor after being arrested for online solicitation of a minor. The council then appointed Clay to fill his seat.