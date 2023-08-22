PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – A new behavioral health clinic is now open in Pittsburg.

UT Health East Texas and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce joined community leaders Tuesday in Pittsburg for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 502 Quitman St.

“Mental health is just like physical health,” said Brandon Riley, who is the Rural Program Director at the Behavioral Health Center in Pittsburg.

According to UT Health East Texas, around 43 million people in the United States suffer from some form of a mental health disorder. The clinic in Pittsburg is now aiming to get East Texans the help they need.

It will offer outpatient evaluation, treatment and management of mental health diagnoses for several diagnoses including attention deficit, anxiety, bipolar, eating, mood, obsessive compulsive, panic, personality, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorders.

Carol Henson who is the Behavior Health Administrator for UT Health East Texas, said services were much needed.

“UT Health kind of looked around our system and kind of saw that Pittsburg was an area that had a tremendous need,” said Henson.

Officials also tell KETK that the most positive thing about having this clinic in Pittsburg is residents won’t have to travel to places like Tyler or even Dallas just to get the help they need.

Guy Cayo, who is the Chief Executive Officer at UT Health Pittsburg, said having this location will take the strain off of other facilities in the area.

“Part of what’s happening is because there isn’t outpatient access,” said Cayo. “A lot of people are going to emergency rooms to get the care that they need and so being able to provide that access will off-load some of the heavy burden that emergency rooms are having to carry.”

It’s worth noting that you don’t need a physician’s referral to get an appointment at the Pittsburg clinic.

Henson adds East Texas will be better because of it.

“I know it’ll make a difference here in this area,” said Henson.

Doctors strongly encouraging anybody who thinks they need help to visit and talk to a professional as soon as possible. You can schedule an appointment by calling 903-856-4200.