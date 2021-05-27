New bill extending Medicaid coverage for mothers gets approval from Texas Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- A new bill passed in the Texas Senate on Thursday to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers.

It is called House Bill 133, and it would also help mothers living with post-partum depression.

Texas moms currently get two months of Medicaid coverage. But, this could soon increase to six months after their baby’s birth.

This would make Texas one of the first states to extend its coverage beyond 60 days.

Medicaid data shows this change would benefit more than 130,000 mothers each year.

People who support the bill said it will help cover costs for critical care. This includes doctor visits during pregnancy, follow-ups after the baby is born and post-partum depression.

“Women not only benefit from coverage during pregnancy, but we learn from the maternal morbidity and mortality study that when women have medical complications associated with pregnancy. Frequently, they have them after that 60 day window,” said Dr. Debra Patt, with the Texas Medical Association.

Some individuals are also against the bill. They are concerned about how to fund the extended coverage.

The bill would cost nearly $84 million for 2022-2023, and it would be more than $175 million from 2024-2025.

The new law has to be approved by the house again, before it heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.