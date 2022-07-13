TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new tea shop named Tsaocaa is coming to Tyler.

The store is going to be located on 6421 S Broadway Ave in a shopping center near the B-FIT Tyler. Storeowners have already put up a promotional banner. The shop’s name is pronounced (SOW-CHA).

According to a spokesperson for the business, they hope to open the store by the start of 2023. Tsaocaa will sell bubble tea and fresh fruit teas such as the colorful fruit green tea and brown sugar milk black tea with Oreo and milk foam. The also have fresh fruit mojitos.

The company does not use artificial flavoring in some of their products because they try to focus on selling natural drinks. This will be Tsaocaa’s second location in Texas after their Austin store.

“We’re trying to bring Tyler people the new generation tea,” said the company.

Tsaocca also has locations in New York City, Tulsa, Philadelphia, Chicago and more.

For more information on the tea shop, click here.