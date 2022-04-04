LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A new Chick-fil-a location is set to open for business in West Lufkin on Thursday, April 7.

Brad Henckle has been chosen by Chick-fil-a, Inc. to be the independent franchised owner/operator of this new location. In this role, he will handle day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full and part-time Team Members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests.

“I’ve seen firsthand what a positive impact Chick-fil-A can have on communities, not only while watching my father run his restaurants, but also working as a Team Member and serving guests. I’m excited to welcome new Team Members, give back to the community and create a memorable dining experience for all who visit Chick-fil-A West Lufkin.” Brad Henckle, Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-a West Lufkin

Chick-fil-A West Lufkin is located at 250 N. John Redditt Drive and will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

According to a press release, in place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A West Lufkin will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the Lufkin community with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater East Texas area to aid in the fight against hunger.