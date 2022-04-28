LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin Christian Academy is set to open in fall of 2022, with the school year beginning on Aug. 29. The Christian-based school will teach students from grades K5 through 12.

“Not only does a school shape a child’s mind, but one also can’t ignore the impact that a school has on the heart of a child,” said Pastor David Hunt in a video posted to their Facebook page.

Hunt said he has been a pastor for more than 50 years and during that time, he has been involved in several Christian schools.

“Our desire is to create a framework that will best serve your student spiritually as well as provide them with a competitive education,” said Pastor John Boone said in a Facebook video. “We believe that a school’s ultimate purpose should be to equip children to understand the truth about life, the world and their place in it.”

For those who are interested in enrolling a student in Lufkin Christian Academy, click here. Their website has information regarding application fees, tuition, after school care and more.

To contact Lufkin Christian Academy, call 936-344-1073.