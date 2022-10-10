LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A new 24-hour emergency care center opened on Monday in Lindale.

East Texans can now take advantage of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark. Local leaders, administrators and caregivers got together for a “blessing ceremony.”

CHRISTUS President Jason Proctor said they are excited to help patients and provide care to the communities that need it.

“Accessing high-quality health care, especially emergency care, is incredibly important to our patients, particularly here in North Smith County and the surrounding areas. With the new facility, we are responding to the needs of our patients in Lindale and the surrounding area,” he said. “We have been entrenched in this community for decades providing interventional health care services, and we have worked to build up this facility over time, and are excited to begin the next step – emergency care available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

The new facility is 12,900 square feet and can be found on 3203 South Main Street in Lindale. CHRISTUS also said they are focusing on providing innovative treatments.

“The facility has brought new jobs to the community, reinforcing CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances’ commitment to the continued growth of the Lindale area,” said Chris Glenney, Senior Vice President of Group Operations for CHRISTUS Health. “With this facility, we will add more Associates in the Emergency Care Center, including nurses, techs, and lab techs. We have also brought in five new physicians and plan to add two more advanced practice providers in the future.”